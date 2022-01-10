Getting Answers
Another freezing cold night ahead with warmer weather on the way

By Jessica Moore
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! We had a very chilly start to the day but not too bad of a warm up this afternoon and this is basically the pattern we’ll see through the next couple of days.

Sabine Parish tornado: during the overnight hours of Saturday, we had a tornado touch down near Peason road. After further investigation by the National Weather Service, they found damage that aligns with an EF-2 rating with maximum winds at 125mph. This tornado was also around half a mile wide and traveled around 3.56miles to the NE.

Thankfully heading into this week, things will be a bit more quiet.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop into the low 50s around dinner time under mostly clear skies. On the way home from work and while one winds down from the day, temperatures will steadily drop through the night without any rain in the forecast, but be ready for the cold.

Overnight tonight, temperatures are DROPPING a bit cooler than this morning. Expect freezing and below for much of the ArkLaTex with the low to mid 20s on the way back for our more northern counties.

Tuesday through Friday will slowly trend a bit warmer. Tuesday begins very chilly so grab the warm jackets as you begin the day, but by the afternoon a nice sweater with layers may still get the job done. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s near 60s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will both start in the 40s leaving the freezing temperatures behind us. Both days will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the low 60s for Wednesday and in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday. By Friday, I would not be surprised if highs were back in the low 70s for a few areas in the ArklaTex.

This weekend our next weather maker arrives but this will mainly be a dry front and upper level system that will bring the cooler weather back into the ArkLaTex that is a bit closer to average.

Have a great Monday!

