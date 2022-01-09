Tornado hits Peason Community; Injuries reported

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - First responders and Volunteers are assisting victims of a recent tornado in Peason Community off of Louisiana Highway 118.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network has arrived at the scene with equipment and volunteers. Also, The Sabine Parish Detention Center Inmate Litter Crew is assisting with cutting and moving trees and debris.

A tree lies on its side after being uprooted by a severe tornado in Sabine parish. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Offices)

The small community located near Florien, Louisiana, was hit by a tornado early Sunday morning. Reports indicate that at least 15 homes, 5 barns, and many outdoor sheds have been damaged or destroyed by the storm. A family of 5 is also being treated for injures following their mobile home being destroyed.

According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, multiple trees, and power lines have come down. Deputies say that Louisiana Highway 118 is passable, but will be shut down at times. Tractor trucks and trailers cannot pass due to low hanging power lines. SWEPCO is also on the scene repairing lines. People are advised to avoid the area to prevent further injuries.

KSLA will update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.