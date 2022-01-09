Southern Hills Steppers bring fitness & fun into new year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern Hill’s Steppers brought in the New Year with a line dancing class, combining fun and fitness for the community.

Every Saturday morning, the Steppers meet to show off their best moves.

“We call those line dance fitness because this is where you can come in and learn some dances, and you can still practice when you get home. We post dances on the page that’ll let you know when we have class,” said Southern Hills Stepper instructor, Laquita Clark.

The group started a few years ago, offering free classes for the community to enjoy.

“We started in back in 2012 and there was another lady teaching the class and she left. Now we have four instructors,” said Clark.

She said the classes aren’t just about fitness, but also about connecting with others.

”It’s the people. A lot of people ask me why I do it, but it’s the people,” said Clark.

She said whether you’re a beginner or expert, line dancing is for everyone.

“Line dancing is all about movement, as long as you keep moving that’s the important part. You don’t have to be perfect. You’ll get there, with time,” said Clark.

Clark explained what Steppers do in a typical class.

“Well normally within a two-hour period, we’re going to get 10,000 steps or more. So, just think about it, you could come in here for two hours, get your steps in for the day. Burn a lot of calories, it’s awesome,” she said.

The group meets every Saturday morning at the Southern Hills Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The classes are free to attend. Clark said classes were being held on Monday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but are cancelled as of now.

