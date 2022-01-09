Getting Answers
2 found dead outside pickup along bayou

Preliminary investigation shows man, woman each died of a single gunshot wound
Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found shot dead Jan. 9, 2022, outside a pickup along Mercer Bayou.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A man and woman have been found shot dead about a dozen miles south of Texarkana in Miller County, Ark.

Their bodies were found outside a pickup along Mercer Bayou about 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, authorities report.

The discovery was made by someone who went there to check the level of the Sulphur River.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports that the man and woman each died of a single gunshot wound.

They have not been positively identified but are believed to be local residents, authorities said.

This is a developing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

