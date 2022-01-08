Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border on Friday has died.(WTAE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell.

Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, to the Pier Landing Apartments in...
Man fatally shot in chest at apartment complex; suspect sought
At the scene, officers found the couple with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic...
Woman dead, man injured in Mansfield shooting
A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Man sitting in car injured in shooting on Beverly Street in Bossier City
La. Supreme Court rules Ochsner has right to fire its employees for failure to comply with vaccine mandate

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama honors late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Natchitoches man arrested thanks to Crime Stoppers tip
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler