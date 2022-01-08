Wet and windy weekend; low end severe risk

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A few showers in the morning hours that will increase during the day and evening hours. There’s a low end severe risk for today; Marginal across much of the ArkLaTex. Main threat will be isolated in nature so not everyone may see strong to severe storms, but there may be some capable of producing large hail.

Saturday: Another cold front is on its way and will drop temperatures again by next week. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and up to the lower 70s on Sunday. This cold front will also bring more rain. Saturday will have the better chance to see some scattered showers and storms. These should linger well into the overnight hours. Sunday should have more morning showers, then will clear out in the afternoon. Over all we will not get much. Rain totals will only get up to roughly half an inch. I would not cancel any weekend plans.

Once all the rain clears late Sunday afternoon, the clouds will soon follow behind. This is from the approaching cold front that will push the rain and clouds away. So Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with few clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back to being seasonable. It will be in the lower to mid 50s. So you may need a jacket at times during the day.

Wednesday will also be a nice day with a few clouds and low rain chances. The clouds will be back on the increase ahead of our next weather maker though. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be back to the lower 60s.

Thursday is when I expect more rain to enter the ArkLaTex. As of now I have a 30% chance for showers and storms. We could certainly use the rain as we are in severe drought conditions. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s, so a little seasonable and not too warm.

Have a wonderful weekend!

