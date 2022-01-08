Getting Answers
Texas wreck claims life of Shreveport woman

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Officials responded to a wreck on Friday, Jan. 7 at around 10:32 p.m.

The incident took place on IH-20, about 1.5 miles west of Kilgore.

Investigation shows Linda Blaney, 68, of Shreveport, was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute on the inside lane headed eastbound when she was struck by a 2021 Kenworth with a towed trailer attached.

This vehicle, driven by Jeremy Ragle, 40, of Emory, was also heading eastbound on the inside lane when they hit Blaney’s vehicle.

Officials say Blaney’s vehicle caught on fire and was fully engulfed in flames. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

