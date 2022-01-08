Getting Answers
Natchitoches man arrested thanks to Crime Stoppers tip

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a Dec. shooting, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

NPD, with assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office, have arrested Elijah Collins, 20, for the shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments.

Last week, Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches received a tip that Collins was in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Detectives with NPD were able to make contact with the United States Marshal’s Office in Baton Rouge who were able to arrest Collins without incident.

Collins was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101, or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All information given will remain confidential.

