Annual Coats for Kids drive comes to a close

Coats for Kids drive takes place at Porter's Fine Dry Cleaners.
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 8, kids in the ArkLaTex received winter coats at Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaners.

The jackets were distributed from KSLA News 12′s annual ‘Coats for Kids’ donation drive.

”I really wanted a new jacket like my other jacket. It was pretty cool, but not that cool. So, I was trying to get this jacket,” said Ethan Griffin.

As we approach the cold winter months, the coats will help kids stay warm.

”This is helping to will to keep myself warm and my children warm,” said Lula Anderson.

KSLA wants to thank Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaners and Ashley Ridge Optical for their help in drive.

