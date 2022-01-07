Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman dead; man injured in Mansfield shooting

At the scene, officers found the couple with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic...
At the scene, officers found the couple with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic disturbance, according to MPD. No word on how they knew each other.(Storyblocks)
By Alex Onken and Andrun Fisher
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together to learn more about a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Officers got the call at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 to the 900 block of Johnson Street regarding a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the couple with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic disturbance, according to MPD. No word on how they knew each other.

The pair were then taken to the DeSoto Regional Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was flown to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keithville boy born without brain dies at 12
Left: Jinfeng Yan Right Yuyan Cuo
Two arrested for prostitution at massage parlor
A mother and her 1-year-old were shot by her 2-year-old in a Granbury, Texas, Walmart parking...
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling
Cordelro Robinson
Man arrested in connection to November attempted murder
ArkLaTex Search and Rescue
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe; arrests made

Latest News

Shreveport man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2019 killing
Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, to the Pier Landing Apartments in...
Man shot in chest at Shreve City apartment complex; suspect sought
While our temperatures do warm up we have to watch for wet weather over the weekend.
Warmer weather this weekend
Breanna Paul
Woman shares 155-lb weight loss journey 2 years after surgery