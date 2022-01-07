Woman dead; man injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together to learn more about a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Officers got the call at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 to the 900 block of Johnson Street regarding a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the couple with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic disturbance, according to MPD. No word on how they knew each other.

The pair were then taken to the DeSoto Regional Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was flown to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

