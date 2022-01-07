Getting Answers
Wiley College to require quarantine to start semester

(Source: Wiley College)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College will now require all students to begin the semester in a quarantine status.

This means that all students will be required to stay on campus for the first 14 days in an effort to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The quarantine includes limiting off-campus interactions with all requests to leave being reviewed through Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. No large gatherings or campus events will be allowed. Students will be required to participate in random and/or regular COVID-19 testing. Mask use will be mandatory. Virtual classes will be held. The campus will also have a no visitor or guests policy.

