Warm and wet weekend then drier next week

This evening will be chilly. Temperatures will be falling down to the mid 30s! So, if you are planning out being outside at all this evening, you’ll want to have the coat to stay warm. Keep your pets in mind as well! There will be increasing clouds, but still no rain expected.

Overnight will be odd. Temperatures will be coldest in the evening, then we will actually warm up slowly but steadily through the remainder of the night. By sunrise Saturday, it will be in the 40s. Still cold enough to grab a jacket. The clouds will be building up and it should be complete overcast Saturday morning. There may also be a few light sprinkles first thing in the morning.

This weekend will have rain move in. Another cold front is on its way and will drop temperatures again by next week. During the weekend however, it will still be quite warm. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and up to the lower 70s on Sunday. This cold front will also bring more rain. Saturday will have the better chance to see some scattered showers and storms. These should linger well into the overnight hours. Sunday should have more morning showers, then will clear out in the afternoon. Over all we will not get much. Rain totals will only get up to roughly half an inch. I would not cancel any weekend plans.

Once all the rain clears late Sunday afternoon, the clouds will soon follow behind. This is from the approaching cold front that will push the rain and clouds away. So Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with few clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back to being seasonable. It will be in the lower to mid 50s. So you may need a jacket at times during the day.

Wednesday will also be a nice day with a few clouds and low rain chances. The clouds will be back on the increase ahead of our next weather maker though. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be back to the lower 60s.

Thursday is when I expect more rain to enter the ArkLaTex. As of now I have a 30% chance for showers and storms. We could certainly use the rain as we are in severe drought conditions. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s, so a little seasonable and not too warm.

