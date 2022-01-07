Getting Answers
Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus kicks off carnival season

The Krewe of Janus kicked off the Mardi Gras season at their twelfth night party on January 6, 2021.(KNOE)
The Krewe of Janus kicked off the Mardi Gras season at their twelfth night party on January 6, 2021.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a night filled with food, celebration, and music. The Krewe of Janus kicked off the Mardi Gras season at their twelfth night party on January 6, 2021. Leo and Jan Nelson have been celebrating Mardi Gras for as long as they can remember, and tonight they revealed their outfits as the 39th Queen and King of the Krewe of Janus.

“I feel like a Queen tonight. I’m so excited this has finally happened, I had a year where I didn’t get to do anything and now I’m getting to be the queen of mardi gras for my community and it’s just awesome,” said Jan Nelson.

Her husband, Leo, said this is something they’ve dreamt of for a while.

“This is something that we’ve both enjoyed for years, we brought our children to the parade many years ago, and to get to this point is a really wonderful experience,” said Leo Nelson.

Leo and his wife said this season they will travel to various schools and nursing homes, teaching people what Mardi Gras is all about. This year, the parade theme is Hollywood. Leo said his krewe has already started prepping.

“We’ve pulled our floats, and we’ve gotten most of the cobwebs off. I’ve got a great squire, he has replaced most of the lights that were out and we’ve got some additions that we’re going to add since it is Hollywood, so we want the King’s float to look as much like Hollywood as possible,” said Leo.

So far, the Krewe of Janus will have 55 different units in the parade, including marching units, bands, and floats.

The pandemic may have put a stop to Mardi Gras in the twin cities last year but King Leo, Queen Jan, and the entire community are more excited than ever to celebrate.

“Everybody is hungry for the parade, we miss it and we’ve had overwhelming acceptance wanting to get involved, and it’s just great. Everybody is excited about it,” said Captain of the krewe, Steve Turner.

They’re expecting more than 175,000 people to view the parade this year. Next, the Krewe of Janus will have their grand ball on February 5, 2021, where the king and queen’s royal court will be presented. To purchase tickets, just head to the Krewe of Janus’ facebook page.

