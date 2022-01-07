TASD holds vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Max and his grandparents Drue and Gary Roberts were among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon in Texarkana.

The clinic was held inside the cafeteria of Arkansas High School. The Texarkana Arkansas School District teamed with the Arkansas Department of Health to make the event possible.

The goal was getting the first shot in the arms of kids ages 5-11, and administer a booster shot to qualified adults. Like other school districts, TASD has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the holidays.

“It’s one of those extra things we do to try and make parents feel safe sending their kids to school, and children feel safe coming to school as well as our staff,” said Lea McDonald.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered. The clinic was opened to the entire community.

“As a grandparent raising a little one, it’s very important we stay healthy,” said Drue Roberts.

