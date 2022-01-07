Shreveport man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2019 killing
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a killing in 2019.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that LeDarron Demarion Carter, 28, will serve this prison term without the benefit of probation or suspension of sentence.
[ORIGINAL STORY]
A six-person jury found Carter guilty in a trial that wrapped up back on Sept. 24, 2021. The DA’s Office says Carter shot and killed Deverous Holden, 25, in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue back on June 12, 2019.
