Shooting reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City

A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Bossier City Friday afternoon.

It happened Jan. 7 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Foster and Beverly streets off Barksdale Boulevard.

Police say the 25-year-old male victim was in a car when shots were fired from a moving vehicle. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A shooting was reported on Beverly Street in Bossier City, La. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.(KSLA)

Details are still emerging. This story will be updated when more is known.

