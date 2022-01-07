Getting Answers
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.(michellewkwan/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has welcomed her first child.

The retired sports star announced the birth of her daughter Kalista Belle Kwan in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

She called it a challenging journey to motherhood, adding that she’s glad she never gave up.

The 41-year-old former champion also shared a time-lapse video that captured the growth of her bump through her pregnancy.

She concluded the post by sending her support to women who are still trying to conceive, saying “you’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

Kwan is one of the most decorated figure skaters in US history, winning more than 40 championships.

