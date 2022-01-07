MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s officially Mardi Gras time!
2022 CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Friday, Jan. 7
Royalty Mixer
- Krewe of Centaur Den, Shreveport, 6 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 each at the door
- Attire: Mardi Gras jackets
Saturday, Jan. 8
Mardi Gras Mass
- St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market St., Shreveport, 9 a.m.
- Attire: Mardi Gras jackets and/or sashes (no crowns/tiaras allowed)
Loblolly 12th Night Revelers Luncheon
- Holiday Inn Downtown, 222 Lake St., Shreveport, 1 p.m.
- Tickets are $45 each
- Attire: Mardi Gras casual
12th Night Party
- Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd., Bossier City
- Doors open at 6 p.m., with presentation at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $55 each in advance or $65 each at the door
- Attire: Mardi Gras casual (no shorts)
- No one under 21 allowed
Krewe of Hebe Crazy Hat Party - Jefferson, Texas
Friday, Jan. 14
Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XVII - Down on Da Bayou
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $80 each
- Attire: formal
Saturday, Jan. 15
Krewe of Artemis Grand Bal XX - Out of This World
- Springhill Convention Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $75 each, BYO
- Attire: black tie optional
Krewe of Sobek Parade
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport
- 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
- Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave., Shreveport
- 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Krewe of Justinian Bal XVIII
- The Horseshoe Riverdome, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $100 each
- Attire: black tie
Saturday, Jan. 22
Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal XIV - Holidays
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $90 each
- Attire: black tie
Friday, Jan. 28
Krewe of Elders Grand Bal XXIV
- American Legion Post 14, 5315 S Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport
- Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $65 each
- Attire: black tie
Saturday, Jan. 29
Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal VI
Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal V
- Springhill Convention Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- BYOB
- Attire: formal
Krewe of Aquarius Banquet
- RB4 Event Center, 500 RB4 Private Dr., Logansport
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 each. Call or text 318-518-2775 to purchase tickets.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Grand Bal XXII - Shreveport
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Doors open at 11 a.m., with tableau at 1 p.m.
- Attire: Sunday best
Saturday, Feb. 5
Springhill Parade
- Main Street, 1 p.m.
Minden Main Street Parade
- Main Street, 5 p.m.
34th Annual African American History Parade
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave., Shreveport
- 11 a.m.
Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXX - Centaur Reminiscing
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $100 each
- Attire: black tie
Krewe of Demeter Parade
Friday, Feb. 11
- Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal XVIII
Saturday, Feb. 12
Krewe of Dionysos Grand Bal XXIV
Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal XXXIII - Night at the Movies
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.
- Attire: black tie
Krewe of Hebe Queen Mab Ball - Jefferson, Texas
Krewe of Aquarius Parade - Lights, Camera, Aquarius - Logansport
- 6 p.m., Logansport
Sunday, Feb. 13
Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 11a.m., 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport
Friday, Feb. 18
Krewe des Ambassadeurs Grand Bal XX - Heroes & Villains
- Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, Magnolia Ballroom, 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy., Shreveport
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $80 each
- Attire: black tie
Saturday, Feb. 19
Krewe of Centaur Parade
- Downtown to duck pond route, 3 p.m., Shreveport
Sunday, Feb. 20
Krewe of Hebe T-shirt/Poster Party - Jefferson, Texas
Friday, Feb. 25
Krewe of Highland Grand Bal XXVII
- Doors open at 7 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.
- Attire: black tie or themed costume (theme TBA)
Krewe of Gemini Float-Landing Party
Krewe of Hebe - Steampunk Upriver (through Feb. 27) - Jefferson, Texas
- Carnival - Dallas and Polk streets
- Food vendors - Dallas, Vale, Walnut, and Austin streets
- Arts & crafts vendors - Vale Street
- Jay Gould’s private railroad car - Austin Street
- Jefferson Historical Museum - Austin Street
- Jefferson historic railway/trail - Austin Street
- Turning Basin riverboat tour - Across river
Saturday, Feb. 26
Krewe of Dionysos Parade
Krewe of Gemini Parade
- Downtown to duck pond route, 3 p.m.
Krewe of Harambee Grand Bal
Sunday, Feb. 27
Krewe of Highland Parade
- Highland Historic District, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1 - Mardi Gras Day
- Pierre Bossier Mall, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Captains Council Meeting
- 6:30 p.m.
