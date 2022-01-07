MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s officially Mardi Gras time!

2022 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Friday, Jan. 7

Royalty Mixer

Krewe of Centaur Den, Shreveport, 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each at the door

Attire: Mardi Gras jackets

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mardi Gras Mass

St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market St., Shreveport, 9 a.m.

Attire: Mardi Gras jackets and/or sashes (no crowns/tiaras allowed)

Loblolly 12th Night Revelers Luncheon

Holiday Inn Downtown, 222 Lake St., Shreveport, 1 p.m.

Tickets are $45 each

Attire: Mardi Gras casual

12th Night Party

Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd., Bossier City

Doors open at 6 p.m., with presentation at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 each in advance or $65 each at the door

Attire: Mardi Gras casual (no shorts)

No one under 21 allowed

Krewe of Hebe Crazy Hat Party - Jefferson, Texas

Friday, Jan. 14

Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XVII - Down on Da Bayou

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $80 each

Attire: formal

Saturday, Jan. 15

Krewe of Artemis Grand Bal XX - Out of This World

Springhill Convention Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each, BYO

Attire: black tie optional

Krewe of Sobek Parade

Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport

1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade

Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave., Shreveport

1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Krewe of Justinian Bal XVIII

The Horseshoe Riverdome, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each

Attire: black tie

Saturday, Jan. 22

Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal XIV - Holidays

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $90 each

Attire: black tie

Friday, Jan. 28

Krewe of Elders Grand Bal XXIV

American Legion Post 14, 5315 S Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport

Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65 each

Attire: black tie

Saturday, Jan. 29

Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal VI

Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal V

Springhill Convention Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

BYOB

Attire: formal

Krewe of Aquarius Banquet

RB4 Event Center, 500 RB4 Private Dr., Logansport

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each. Call or text 318-518-2775 to purchase tickets.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Grand Bal XXII - Shreveport

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Doors open at 11 a.m., with tableau at 1 p.m.

Attire: Sunday best

Saturday, Feb. 5

Springhill Parade

Main Street, 1 p.m.

Minden Main Street Parade

Main Street, 5 p.m.

34th Annual African American History Parade

Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave., Shreveport

11 a.m.

Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXX - Centaur Reminiscing

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Doors open at 6 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each

Attire: black tie

Krewe of Demeter Parade

Friday, Feb. 11

Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal XVIII

Saturday, Feb. 12

Krewe of Dionysos Grand Bal XXIV

Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal XXXIII - Night at the Movies

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.

Attire: black tie

Krewe of Hebe Queen Mab Ball - Jefferson, Texas

Krewe of Aquarius Parade - Lights, Camera, Aquarius - Logansport

6 p.m., Logansport

Sunday, Feb. 13

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade

Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 11a.m., 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport

Friday, Feb. 18

Krewe des Ambassadeurs Grand Bal XX - Heroes & Villains

Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, Magnolia Ballroom, 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy., Shreveport

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $80 each

Attire: black tie

Saturday, Feb. 19

Krewe of Centaur Parade

Downtown to duck pond route, 3 p.m., Shreveport

Sunday, Feb. 20

Krewe of Hebe T-shirt/Poster Party - Jefferson, Texas

Friday, Feb. 25

Krewe of Highland Grand Bal XXVII

Doors open at 7 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m.

Attire: black tie or themed costume (theme TBA)

Krewe of Gemini Float-Landing Party

Krewe of Hebe - Steampunk Upriver (through Feb. 27) - Jefferson, Texas

Carnival - Dallas and Polk streets

Food vendors - Dallas, Vale, Walnut, and Austin streets

Arts & crafts vendors - Vale Street

Jay Gould’s private railroad car - Austin Street

Jefferson Historical Museum - Austin Street

Jefferson historic railway/trail - Austin Street

Turning Basin riverboat tour - Across river

Saturday, Feb. 26

Krewe of Dionysos Parade

Krewe of Gemini Parade

Downtown to duck pond route, 3 p.m.

Krewe of Harambee Grand Bal

Sunday, Feb. 27

Krewe of Highland Parade

Highland Historic District, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1 - Mardi Gras Day

Children’s Parade

Pierre Bossier Mall, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Captains Council Meeting

6:30 p.m.

