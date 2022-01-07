Getting Answers
Man shot in chest at Shreve City apartment complex; suspect sought

By Alex Onken, Cody Jennings and Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is injured following a shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex, and police are working to find the gunman.

Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, to the Pier Landing Apartments in the 3100 block of Knight Street regarding a domestic disturbance. That’s not far off of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, in an area commonly known as Shreve City.

According to officers, one man was shot in the chest and another fled the scene on a bike wearing an orange hat.

Both men are believed to know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

