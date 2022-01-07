Man arrested for Sept. robbery, shooting; 1 arrested on outstanding warrants

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an incident that occurred on Lothrop Street in Sept. 2021.

Officers served a warrant at an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Franklin. Kemeyon Nesbitt, 22, had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After knocking on the door, officers said they could see someone peeking from behind the blinds. Detectives then left to prepare a search warrant and officers informed the occupants they would not be leaving.

Shortly after, Chasidy Rivers walked outside and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest, search or transport.

Officers then located Nesbitt inside the apartment hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. He was uncooperative with officers as he was assisted from his hiding place, but was taken into custody without any injury to him or the arresting officers.

After searching the apartment, officers found three firearms. Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County jail on the two original warrants and one count of resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rivers was booked into the Harrison County jail for the outstanding warrant, and an additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, for her role in hiding Nesbitt.

