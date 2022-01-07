Freezing start, but temperatures quickly moderate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are dealing with some cold temperatures this morning across the ArkLaTex. But while it is a frigid start this morning we are tracking temperatures that will quickly moderate over the next 36 hours for the region. High temperatures this afternoon will move up to around the 50 degree mark today followed by much milder weather over the weekend with 70s possible. The big trade off here will be the fact that we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the middle of Sunday. Another cold front will move through the region Sunday night kicking off next week on a chilly note, but by Tuesday we are tracking highs around average with low 60s possible on Wednesday.

Out ahead of another cold front we are tracking hit and miss rain and storms over the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you bundle up as we are dealing with some seriously chilly weather with lows down in the 20s. But while you do need the winter parkas as you start off the day ample sunshine will allow our temperatures to moderate with high temperatures this afternoon that should be up into the lower 50s.

As we head into and through the weekend we are tracking very mild temperatures but also hit and miss wet weather for the region. The wet weather will first start to move in during the later morning hours Saturday. Hit and miss rain showers along with a possible rumble of thunder will continue through the rest of the day. Wet weather will also be possible during the evening hours so if you have Saturday night plans make sure you have an umbrella. Sunday morning will also likely have some wet weather, but that should clear out during the midday hours with a cold front moving through Saturday evening. High temperatures over the weekend will be mild with upper 60s likely Saturday with mid-70s on the table for Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a cooler and a much more seasonal start to the week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s on Monday. Expect this to again be the case on Tuesday, but with slightly milder afternoon temperatures. Wednesday is shaping up currently to be the warmest day of the week with highs that will stretch up to around the 60 degree mark. While Monday and Tuesday will be dominated by sunshine we are tracking lots of potential high cloud cover Wednesday out ahead of our next chance for showers on the way Thursday.

In the meantime, make sure you layer up this morning! Have a great Friday and weekend!

