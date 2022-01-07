Getting Answers
Free at-home COVID-19 tests being distributed by David Raines Community Health Center

At-home COVID-19 test
At-home COVID-19 test(WBNG 12 News)
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At-home COVID-19 tests have been scarce in northwest Louisiana, but the David Raines Community Health Center is helping to fill the need.

Medical providers in the area are reporting sharply rising COVID-19 numbers daily, but they’re discouraging people with mild symptoms from heading to emergency rooms for testing, so this is a good opportunity to test if you think you may have symptoms. The limit is one box per household. And you don’t need much to get your hands on your test.

[COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub]

“We are in the process of distributing those to our patients and our community, so they are first come, first served, but if you’re looking for a COVID test, all you have to do is come in, present your ID, and you can get a free take-home test,” said Andrea McKnight, development director for the David Raines Community Health Center.

David Raines employees have already given out hundreds of these at-home tests and will continue to do so until supplies run out.

