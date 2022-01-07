Free at-home COVID-19 tests being distributed by David Raines Community Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At-home COVID-19 tests have been scarce in northwest Louisiana, but the David Raines Community Health Center is helping to fill the need.

Medical providers in the area are reporting sharply rising COVID-19 numbers daily, but they’re discouraging people with mild symptoms from heading to emergency rooms for testing, so this is a good opportunity to test if you think you may have symptoms. The limit is one box per household. And you don’t need much to get your hands on your test.

“We are in the process of distributing those to our patients and our community, so they are first come, first served, but if you’re looking for a COVID test, all you have to do is come in, present your ID, and you can get a free take-home test,” said Andrea McKnight, development director for the David Raines Community Health Center.

David Raines employees have already given out hundreds of these at-home tests and will continue to do so until supplies run out.

