2022 Mande King’s Day Parade rescheduled amid latest COVID surge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Organizers for the 2022 Mande King’s Day Parade will postpone the event until later this month amid the latest surge in COVID cases.

The fifth annual walking parade will now take place at 2 p.m on Jan. 22 on the Mandeville Lakefront, the Mande Milkshakers marching group and women’s organization announced Friday.

In an e-mail, Mande Milkshakers captain Tina Rhinehart said “heavy community spread over the last two weeks” led to the group’s decision to postpone.

“We hope you are staying safe and staying well and that the new date does not preclude your participation,” Rhinehart said.

The annual walking parade celebrating Kings Day in St. Tammany parish features the Mande Milkshakers debut of new parade routines. This year’s event will also feature the Lagniappe Ladies of Lafayette, the Fontainebleau Junior High School marching band, the Lakeshore Marching Band and the Northshore’s newest dance krewe, the Lollipops.

A festival follows the walking parade from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mande King’s Day Parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8.

