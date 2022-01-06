Winter temperatures return Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend colder air is moving into the ArkLaTex as we speak this morning thanks to a potent cold front moving through the region with temperatures either holding steady or falling during the day. Temperatures will be at their coldest Friday morning before starting to rebound as we go through the weekend out ahead of another cold front. Also this weekend is when we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of that next cold front that will move through on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking mainly dry weather along with temperatures that will be rebounding for the region.

We are tracking falling temperatures for the ArkLaTex as we go throughout the day. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we are tracking a much chillier Thursday for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are on the mild side, but should fall throughout the day as colder air behind the front moves in with temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. In addition to the colder temperatures we are tracking the potential for a couple of showers this morning across the eastern half of the viewing area with perhaps a very light wintry mix for portions of Arkansas.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we will start off on the chilly side, but temperatures should rebound fairly quickly for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will bottom out on Friday morning as lows will dip down into the 20s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially even colder for parts of the region. Ample sunshine in the afternoon should allow us to move up into the upper 40s to around 50 during the afternoon hours, but it will be a chilly day across the region. Your weekend forecast will be dominated by warmer but also wetter weather for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with 70s looking increasingly likely for Sunday. But along with those warmer temperatures we are expecting scattered showers and storms out ahead of another cold front. Neither day will be a washout, but you will have to keep your eye on the skies throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a chilly start and at least a mild middle portion of the week. Temperatures will start off around the freezing mark Monday and only move up into the lower 50s in the afternoon. After Monday each subsequent day will be milder with highs potentially in the mid-60s by Wednesday. In addition, we are tracking a decent amount of sunshine each day for the region.

In the meantime, while it may feel mild initially today make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door. Have a great Thursday!

