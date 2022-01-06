Two arrested for prostitution at massage parlor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two women were arrested for performing sexual acts in exchange for money at a Shreveport massage parlor.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4., police arrested Yuyan Cuo and Jinfeng Yan for prostitution by massage.

In the days leading up to the arrest, the police department received complaints of sexual acts being exchanged for money at 9435 Mansfield Road.

Special investigation units were able to link the acts to the two women and they were arrested and charged.

