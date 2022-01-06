Getting Answers
Two arrested for prostitution at massage parlor

Left: Jinfeng Yan Right Yuyan Cuo
Left: Jinfeng Yan Right Yuyan Cuo(Shreveport Police Department)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two women were arrested for performing sexual acts in exchange for money at a Shreveport massage parlor.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4., police arrested Yuyan Cuo and Jinfeng Yan for prostitution by massage.

In the days leading up to the arrest, the police department received complaints of sexual acts being exchanged for money at 9435 Mansfield Road.

Special investigation units were able to link the acts to the two women and they were arrested and charged.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

