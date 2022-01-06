Getting Answers
SFD facing vehicle challenges due to microchip shortage

Shreveport Fire Department staff trucks
Shreveport Fire Department staff trucks(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department says the microchip shortage is affecting their ability to get staff vehicles.

“We bought vehicles at the beginning of this year [2021] in February, they didn’t come in until December. So, that’s caused a delay in replacing some aging apparatus. It’s caused those units to be in reserve more because of things breaking down. So, we are facing some challenges and having to look at different ways of dealing with those challenges,” said SFD Chief of Special Operations and Safety Charles “Skip” Pinkston.

Pinkston said his department’s fire trucks do not depend on microchips, however, they are still being impacted by supply chain issues.

“Our fire trucks, we don’t rely on computer chips by the truck manufacturer. Years ago we chose a point-to-point wiring for our trucks for our fire apparatus. So, we’re not relying on multiplex or chip shortage when building our fire trucks. Now in the supply chains, we are in parts,” he said.

