Semifinalists chosen in search for next Southern University System president-chancellor

The following information is from the Southern University System:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The search committee for the next president-chancellor of the Southern University System today announced semifinalists.

The list includes:

Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans

Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans

Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville

Kent Smith, president of Langston University in Oklahoma

Michael Tidwell, former chancellor of the University of Texas at Tyler, was also named to this round during the search committee’s virtual meeting. He has since withdrawn his application.

The committee will interview the five semifinalists on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

For more information on the president-chancellor search, go to sus.edu/presidentsearch.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.