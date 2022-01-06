Mardi Gras comes to the Norton Art Gallery

Getting Answers
By Robert Streeter
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -

Get ready for a Mardi Gras experience coming to the R.W. Norton Art Gallery. From January 14 through February 27, 2022 see Carnival: Mardi Gras Then and Now curated by local artist Emily Welch.

From their press release, “Mark Twain once wrote that a traveler “... has not seen the United States until he has seen Mardi Gras in New Orleans.” Of the hundreds of Louisiana celebrations, none tops this King of Festivals - Mardi Gras. Spectacular parades, unbelievable costumes, music, dancing, food, drink – there is something for everyone during the carnival season. While the biggest celebration occurs in New Orleans, nearly every community in this state has its own version and style of the annual event. From Baton Rouge to Monroe and New Orleans to Shreveport, this beautiful exhibit will explore the Mardi Gras traditions of the different areas of our beloved state.”

Everyone is invited to the opening reception on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. See the exhibit as well as the rest of gallery and museum and Laissez les bon temps rouler!

All Guest Curator Exhibitions are created from public domain reproductions. These open-access images were made public by the artist’s estate and the museums that hold the originals for others around the world to enjoy.

