Man arrested in connection to November attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in late November of 2021.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives on the scene found evidence that identified Cordelro Robinson as the person they believed to be responsible for the attempted murder.

A warrant was procured, charging Robinson with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 4, 2022 on the warrant related to this investigation, and multiple others.

