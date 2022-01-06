Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to November attempted murder

Cordelro Robinson
Cordelro Robinson(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in late November of 2021.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives on the scene found evidence that identified Cordelro Robinson as the person they believed to be responsible for the attempted murder.

A warrant was procured, charging Robinson with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 4, 2022 on the warrant related to this investigation, and multiple others.

RELATED
Man shot near barbershop in Allendale neighborhood

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Police respond to shooting on 73rd Street.
Man in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast-food restaurant
SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Civil service exam scores for SPD chief applicants released

Latest News

‘No Surprises Act’ goes into effect; Shreveport couple impacted by COVID hospital bills reacts
Sen. Cassidy new plan puts end to surprise medical bills
Sen. Cassidy new plan puts end to surprise medical bills
Endangered boy found safe, mother charged
Endangered boy found safe, mother charged
ArkLaTex Search and Rescue
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe; arrest made