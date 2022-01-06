Getting Answers
Krewe of House Floats returns for Carnival 2022

Mardi Gras dinosaurs make ‘Wedding Cake House’ on St. Charles Avenue a must-see house float
‘Wedding Cake House’ on St. Charles Avenue in 2021(tcw-wafb)
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a new tradition that is here to stay-- House floats.

Founders of the Krewe of House Floats, says it’s a way to highlight New Orleans artists, musicians and culture.

“The phone is ringing off the hook,” said Coco Darrow, owner of Stronghold Studios. “It’s really good.”

Darrow said she and her team now call the art studio “House Float Headquarters” thanks to all of the business Krewe of House Floats has brought since last Mardi Gras season.

More: 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule + King cake season: A dozen king cake hot spots to get your fill this Carnival

“Last year at this time, we were still unknown if our business was gonna close or not,” she said. But after a year of making house float installations, she had to hire more help.

“It’s great we’ve been able to grow,” said Darrow. “It’s a lot more work for artists.”

Artists like Odessa Blackmore, a Mardi Gras float decorator, who is now finding work in house floats.

“It’s really nice to be able to do painting every day,” said Blackmore. “It’s really great to live in a city where it feels like the whole community is really passionate about art.”

As an artist, she said there is a sense of pride in seeing her artwork on the streets throughout the city.

“Definitely this last year has been really hard on artists and so the house floats, Krewe of House Floats, has been a really great way for artists and people of the community to become artists,” she said.

It has become a movement that was embraced worldwide.

“I have folks in Kuwait, and Doha, and England and Mozambique this year,” said Krewe of House Floats Founder Megan Boudreaux who is thrilled for the return of house floats.

Nearly 1,000 homeowners are participating this year. Boudreaux said the Krewe chose local New Orleans author Maurice Carlos Ruffin as the official Grand Marshal for Krewe of House Floats.

“It’s really just about finding that carnival spirit and it can be at home, it can be in your neighborhood, it can be, you know, where ever you happen to live. Even if it’s not in New Orleans anymore,” said Boudreaux.

Proof that something born out of a pandemic can bring people and neighborhoods together.

More: Mardi Gras is on in New Orleans amid surge in COVID cases

“It’s a beautiful tradition making lemonade out of lemons, and of course New Orleans came up with something great out of something bad, right?” said Darrow.

An interactive map of Krewe of House Float locations will be made available on February 1, 2022.

