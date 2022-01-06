ENDANGERED CHILD: CPSO searching for missing 7-year-old boy

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding Albert Maggett, 7, of Vivian.

Officials say Albert is considered endangered.

On Wednesay, Jan. 5, Child Protective Services went to a home in the 1500 block of Pardue Street to take custody of Albert by court order. The child’s mother, Devin Michelle Smith, 36, fled the house on foot with Albert.

She was later found without the child. Smith is being booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for interfering with child custody.

Police say he was last seen by witnesses at around 3:30 p.m. near South Pardue and East Pennsylvania streets with a man.

Albert is described as a Black juvenile that is around 4′6″ tall and weighs around 70-80 pounds. He was last seen in a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies say they are also looking for Bruce Anderson, 56, who may have information to assist in locating the child.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Albert or Anderson is asked to call 911 or the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

