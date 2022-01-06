Cold tonight then warmer and rainy this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be back down to freezing overnight. It will gradually warm up by this weekend to the 70s. Rain will also be in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

This evening, the clouds will continue to clear out. There will not be much left over by nighttime. There will also not be any rain, so not need for an umbrella. Temperatures will continue to fall after sunset. Already after a chilly day, it will fall to the lower 40s and upper 30s. With some breezy conditions, it will feel more like the mid 30s.

Overnight, it will be nice and clear. This will help temperatures to fall. It will be a very cold start to the day Friday. Lows will be in the 20s. I believe everyone will be below freezing tonight. With the super cold temperatures, you’ll want to bring in your pets and bundle up if you will be outdoors. You may also want to consider dripping your faucets to prevent any pipe bursting. Especially north of I-30 where it will be below freezing for a longer time.

Friday will also be a chilly day. Temperatures will warm up to about the 50° mark. There will be more sunshine with no rain; great weather to end the work week!

This weekend will have more rain move in. Another cold front is on its way and will drop temperatures again by next week. During the weekend however, it will still be quite warm. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and up to the lower 70s on Sunday. This cold front will also bring more rain. Saturday will have the better chance to see some scattered showers and storms. These should linger well into the overnight hours. Sunday should have more morning showers, then will clear out in the afternoon. I would not cancel any weekend plans.

Once all the rain clears Sunday afternoon, the clouds will soon follow behind. This is from the approaching cold front that will push the rain and clouds away. So Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with few clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back to being seasonable. It will be in the lower to mid 50s. So you may need a jacket at times during the day.

Wednesday will also be a nice day with a few clouds and low rain chances. The clouds will be back on the increase ahead of our next weather maker though. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be back to the lower 60s.

Thursday is when I expect more rain to enter the ArkLaTex. As of now I have a 40% chance for showers and storms. We could certainly use the rain as we are in severe drought conditions. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s, so a little seasonable and not too warm.

Have a thrilling Thursday, and an even better rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.