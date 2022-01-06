Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Commission chooses 2022 officers

Caddo Parish Commission
Caddo Parish Commission(Caddo Parish Commission)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission has now selected its officers for 2022.

Selected as president is Commissioner John Atkins of District 9. Roy Burrell of District 5 has been chosen as vice president, and John-Paul Young, representing District 4, has been selected as parliamentarian.

The choices were announced Thursday, Jan. 6.

Commissioner Roy Burrell, District 5
Commissioner Roy Burrell, District 5(Caddo Parish Commission)
Commissioner John-Paul Young, District 4
Commissioner John-Paul Young, District 4(Caddo Parish Commission)
Commissioner John Atkins, District 9
Commissioner John Atkins, District 9(Caddo Parish Commission)

“I am honored to be selected by my fellow commissioners to lead our body for 2022. I look forward to the commission continuing our work for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Commissioner Atkins.

Atkins, Burrell, and Young will serve in their roles for one year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ArkLaTex Search and Rescue
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe; arrest made
Civil service exam scores for SPD chief applicants released
Police respond to shooting on 73rd Street.
Man in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting
Troopers are investigating the crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 177 just of I-49.
Shreveport man killed in DeSoto Parish crash
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Caddo commissioners take a closer look at their district lines
Caddo commissioners take a closer look at their district lines
Most of the new Louisiana laws that took effect Saturday (Jan. 1) were passed by the state...
New Louisiana laws expand medical marijuana, change income taxes
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Biden appoints Louisiana State Representative Edward “Ted” James as Regional Administrator for the SBA’s South Central region
Alan Jackson sworn in as interim Shreveport District E councilman
Alan Jackson sworn in as interim Shreveport District E councilman