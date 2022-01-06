Caddo Parish Commission chooses 2022 officers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission has now selected its officers for 2022.

Selected as president is Commissioner John Atkins of District 9. Roy Burrell of District 5 has been chosen as vice president, and John-Paul Young, representing District 4, has been selected as parliamentarian.

The choices were announced Thursday, Jan. 6.

Commissioner Roy Burrell, District 5 (Caddo Parish Commission)

Commissioner John-Paul Young, District 4 (Caddo Parish Commission)

Commissioner John Atkins, District 9 (Caddo Parish Commission)

“I am honored to be selected by my fellow commissioners to lead our body for 2022. I look forward to the commission continuing our work for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Commissioner Atkins.

Atkins, Burrell, and Young will serve in their roles for one year.

