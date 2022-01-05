Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

White House COVID-19 response team to brief public amid ongoing omicron surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials will give a briefing Wednesday on the state of the pandemic.

The U.S. is experiencing a massive surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant.

New COVID-19 cases per day have more than tripled over the past two weeks, the Associated Press reported, and hospital admissions have also risen.

In remarks Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the current COVID-19 situation bears little resemblance to previous surges, explaining that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs are available now to lessen the peril for the fully vaccinated.

“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill,” Biden said to those who are vaccinated.

He also encouraged people who aren’t vaccinated to get their shots and those eligible for boosters to get them.

The Food and Drug Administration has recommended boosters for youth 12 to 15 years old. A panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to decide later this week whether to recommend boosters, with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, making the final decision.

The CDC recently changed its guidance on boosters, shortening the wait between the second Pfizer shot and the booster from six months to five.

The CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 get an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast-food restaurant
SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Police respond to shooting on 73rd Street.
Man in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it was sometime around 2:35 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, when the wounded...
Man, teenage son arrested over accidental shooting death of teen’s older brother

Latest News

Victim shot multiple times at Lower Fifth Street/Scott Loop in Natchitoches
Chicago teachers express their concerns about the safety of in-person classes.
Chicago schools, teachers union disagree about in-person learning
Kyle Tanner, 48, of Natchitoches
Natchitoches man accused of shooting at group of people popping fireworks day before New Year’s Eve
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing