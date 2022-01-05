Getting Answers
Victim shot multiple times at Lower Fifth Street/Scott Loop in Natchitoches

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A victim is recovering after being shot multiple times in Natchitoches Monday night (Jan. 3).

The Natchitoches Police Department says they first responded just after 10 p.m. to Bossier Street near Caspari Street. Officers were called out about gunshots being heard in the area. When they got there, they found a vehicle that had been shot several times, as well as a victim who had been shot multiple times near the intersection of Lower Fifth Street and Scott Loop.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and later transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

