Space heater causes ealry morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters responded to a house fire around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.5.

Shreveport firefighters survey the blaze on the 2700 block of Lakehurst Avenue. (KSLA)

Crews arrived at the 2700 block of Lakehurst Avenue in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. Firefighters say they received multiple calls about heavy smoke coming out of a home there.

Crews managed to get the blaze under control in about 15 minutes, however, the house sustained heavy fire, smoke and, water damage. Two adult males living in the house were able to escape the blaze with no injuries. One of the residents says the fire started near a space heater in a bedroom, which investigators were able to confirm.

The Shreveport Fire Department would like to remind citizens of some simple safety tips regarding space heater usage:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from the space heater

Never leave a space heater unattended

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord

Operate space heaters on flat surfaces on the ground

Never use a space heater on any appliance with a damaged cord

Always follow manufactures recommendations

