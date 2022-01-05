Getting Answers
Shreveport man killed in De Soto Parish crash

This is the first fatal crash investigated by local state troopers this year.
Troopers are investigating the crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 177 just of I-49.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 48-year-old Shreveport man.

Troopers were dispatched to Louisiana Highway 177 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. The initial investigation revealed that Allen Boyd Jr., 48, was driving a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound when for reasons still under investigation, Boyd’s vehicle began to leave the road. The vehicle then overturned and Boyd, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, however routine alcohol tests were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

