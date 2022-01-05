Seimone Augustus to be honored before women’s basketball game against South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU women’s basketball team will honor legend Seimone Augustus before the game against No. 1 South Carolina.

Augustus will be honored in the PMAC around 6:50 p.m.

We will recognize Seimone Augustus inside the PMAC before Thursday's game in honor of her retirement from the WNBA last May!



Fans wishing to see the ceremony should be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. CT.



The former Tiger is the most decorated player in LSU women’s basketball history and helped lead the Tigers to their first four NCAA Final Fours.

Augustus was also named the 2004-2005 consensus National Player of the Year as a junior, earning the Wade Trophy, the Naismith Award, the John R. Wooden Award, the Honda Award, and the Victor Award.

During her senior year, Augustus repeated as the National Player of the Year, receiving the Wade Trophy, the Naismith Award, the John R. Wooden Award, the Honda Award, and the Senior C.L.A.S.S. Award as well as being named the Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

The Baton Rouge native finished her career as the second-leading scorer in LSU history with 2,702 points. She also set the NCAA record for double-figure scoring games, reaching double figures in 132 of her 140 games. As a senior, Augustus led the nation in scoring with 22.7 points per game average clip after scoring 20.1 points per game as a junior. LSU retired her No. 33 jersey in 2010.

Augustus went on to star in the WNBA where she was selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Lynx. She led the Lynx to a WNBA Championship in 2011, earning WNBA Finals MVP. She racked up 22.0 points per game during the Lynx’s eight-game championship run that year.

She followed up that season up by earning All-WNBA First-Team accolades for the first time in her career in 2012. Augustus and the Lynx won a second WNBA championship in 2013, and a third in 2015, and a fourth in 2017, both with fellow LSU teammate Sylvia Fowles. During her 15-year career that spanned 391 total games, she won four WNBA Championships and was an eight-time WNBA All-Star. She also starred for Team USA, winning three Olympic Gold Medals.

The WNBA standout spent 14 seasons in Minnesota and would play her final season for the Los Angeles Sparks before announcing her retirement in May of 2021.

Augustus now serves as an assistant coach for the Sparks.

