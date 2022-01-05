Police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - The Tucson police officer who fatally shot a man in a mobility scooter late last year has been officially fired.

KOLD reported that the Tucson Police Department said Ryan Remington, who was hired in 2017, was terminated effective Wednesday.

Remington can appeal the decision but must do so in the next 10 days. The Pima County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if Remington will face any charges.

“Because of legally required due process, no additional information may be provided until the appeal process and any subsequent proceedings have been completed,” police said in a release.

Remington was working off-duty security at a Walmart on West Valencia Road on Nov. 29.

WARNING: Some may find the video of the incident below graphic.

An employee told Remington that 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was in a mobility scooter, allegedly stole a toolbox from the store.

Remington followed Richards and asked for a receipt. A witness said Richards responded, “Here’s your receipt,” pulled a knife and kept moving.

The employee told investigators that Richards said, “If you want me to put down the knife, you’re going to have to shoot me.”

Another officer, Stephanie Taylor, arrived just as Richards and Remington reached the Garden Center of the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Remington told Richards to not enter the store multiple times but Richards ignored him. Remington shot Richards nine times, causing him to fall out of his scooter. Richards died at the scene.

Richard Lee Richards was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in Tucson on Monday, Nov. 29. (Arizona Department of Corrections)

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Richards has a long violent criminal history.

In 1981, he was found guilty of burglary and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 1986, he was convicted of armed robbery and was sentenced to 15 years.

In 2007, he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was released in January 2018.

In early 2020, Richards was sentenced in federal court on a charge of “transporting illegal aliens for profit.” In November 2020, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to five months in prison. He was set to start serving that sentence in April 2021.

According to a 2021 sentencing memo, Richards had a hip replacement while in prison and it “did not heal properly.” His attorney at the time, Brick P Storts III, said that is why he was in a wheelchair.

