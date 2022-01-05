‘No Surprises Act’ goes into effect; Shreveport couple impacted by COVID hospital bills reacts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Jan. 5, La. Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on his No Surprises Act, which establishes “consumers will have new billing protections when getting emergency care, non-emergency care from out-of-network providers at in-network facilities, and air ambulance services from out-of-network providers”, according to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.

“Surprised medical billing has either happened to you or to someone you know or it is going to happen to you,” Cassidy said. “You go in for an elective surgery from an in-network hospital but you’re not told until after the procedure that someone or something involved in your care was out-of-network or an ambulance takes you unconscious to an emergency room that’s outside of your insurance network. In cases like these, patients receive surprise medical bills that are ten-thousand, sometimes hundred of thousands of dollars that the insurance company won’t pay.”

Cassidy and a group of bipartisan lawmakers started working on the No Surprises Act in 2020 to end surprise medical bills. It was passed and went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

“The law protects patients from surprise medical bills for emergency services, post-emergency stabilization services, and non-emergency services provided by an out-of-network provider at an in-network facility,” said Cassidy. “Patients will only pay what they would if they are at an in-network facility. Now it does require health providers and insurers to work things out. It takes the patient out of the middle. If they want to fight, fight with each other. It’s a milestone in our effort to lower healthcare costs.”

Cassidy says too often, patients get blindsided by medical bills; he calls this a victory for patients. He adds the No Surprise Act can go towards COVID-related hospital bills. One study found that a person hospitalized with COVID could end up paying thousands of dollars in medical bills.

“Imagine you are brought to a hospital out-of-network or you to to an in-network hospital but the ER group has not signed a contract with the insurance company so you get a big bill for the out-of-network physician,” Sen. Cassidy said. “There are even instances that some equipment used can not be in-network. This bill addresses those situations. It also covers when you are about to go into an elective procedure and you are asked to sign a piece of paper before you’re rolled back stating you will pay any costs not covered by insurance. That could include a doctor who isn’t covered by your insurance and they can charge you whatever they want to charge you. This bill ends that practice.”

Coming up on KSLA News 12 at 10, hear from one local couple impacted by COVID hospital bills and how the No Surprises Act will affect them and many others.

