Mild temperatures before another crash Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the mid-point in the week we are tracking more mild weather for the region out ahead of our next cold front Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-60s along with some increasing clouds. We could see some scattered showers early Thursday as the front moves through along with falling temperatures. 20s likely return for your commute early Friday before another warm up over the weekend along with scattered showers and storms ahead of yet another front on the way later on Sunday. This pattern is much more typical of what we usually see during the winter months compared to the balmy December.

We are tracking a very chilly start to your Friday across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning compared to the past few days it will feel pretty mild across the ArkLaTex with temperatures this morning in the 30s and 40s. Thanks to some sunshine along with southerly winds we are expecting our rebound in temperatures to continue today with highs that will likely stretch into the mid-60s across the region. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, but we should be able to stay dry.

Now starting overnight tonight through the morning hours on Thursday we are tracking some scattered showers especially across the eastern half of the viewing area. After the wet weather clears out temperatures will be falling throughout the day going from the 50s down into the 40s as colder air starts to rush in behind the front. Our temperatures will bottom out on Friday morning with a likely widespread freeze with lows in the 20s. Highs on Friday will start to moderate in the afternoon with highs around 50 along with ample sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking much warmer temperatures along with scattered showers and storms for the region ahead of another front on the way. Southerly flow will quickly take over as temperatures are now likely to at least get into the mid-60s, but with scattered showers and storms developing. Sunday could be even warmer with temperatures that could move into the 70s with some showers in the morning, but during the afternoon a cold front will move through the region dropping our temperatures back below average as we head into next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the warmer weather today before the cold front arrives. Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.