Man in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting

Police respond to shooting on 73rd Street.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The incident occurred on W. 73rd Street at Union Avenue.

Officials say a man was walking down the street when a red car drove by and started shooting at him.

He was shot about four times in the upper body and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health. He is believed to be in life-threatening condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

