Louisiana State Fairgrounds sees long lines, wait times on first day of new testing/vaccination site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Fairgrounds saw long lines of cars as people waited to either get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.

The testing site offers PCR tests for COVID-19, booster shots, and first/second doses of the vaccine administered by LSU Health Shreveport. Louisiana saw more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Jan. 5, and tens of thousands of new cases since Christmas.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, the Louisiana State Fairgrounds has reopened as a COVID-19 testing/vaccination site in Shreveport, La. due to high demand. (KSLA)

As the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased in the last few weeks, medical professionals are explaining why rapid tests and PCR tests vary when determining if an individual has COVID-19.

“If you’re positive with the rapid antigen test, you could be quite confident that indeed you have the virus, but sometimes, individuals that may have a negative test may not always be entirely negative, and a PCR test is much more sensitive at determining that, so if people really want to know whether they have the virus or not, the gold standard is the PCR test,” said LSU Health Shreveport Vice Chancellor Dr. Chris Kevil.

This increased demand for testing is being driven by a surge of the omicron variant. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says roughly 90% of cases right now in Louisiana are due to this variant. LDH also says 63 of the state’s 64 parishes are considered “high risk” in terms of community transmission of the virus.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.