It’s Perihelion day! The Earth reaches its closest point to the sun

By Jessica Moore
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KSLA) -Although morning temperatures for early January have been in the 20s, January 4th, the Earth actually spun at the closest distance to the sun it’ll be all year.

This Day is called Perihelion. At 12:52am this morning the Earth was only 91.4 million miles away from the sun and it’ll be the farthest on July 5th at 94.5 million miles away from the sun.

This further shows that the Earth orbits the sun in an elliptical pattern rather than circle and that the seasons are driven by the earths 23.4 degree tilt.

A few more fun facts about this day is that perihelion is a Greek work with peri meaning close or nearby and Helios meaning the sun. Each year the date time and miles the earth is away from the sun changes due to the gravitation pull by the moon, other plants and the sun.

