Hope Public Schools temporarily switching to virtual learning

(Noelle Williams)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Public Schools has announced they will be switching to virtual learning exclusively for the rest of this week.

“Due to rising COVID-19 positives and quarantines, we will pivot to virtual instruction for all schools effective tomorrow Jan. 6, 2022,” said HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley. “At minimum, the timeline for virtual instruction will be from Jan. 6-7 with classes resuming Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.”

Crossley said the decision was made in consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education.

“Further notification will come tomorrow or Friday about next week,” he said. “There is a possibility that the number of days for virtual instruction will continue into next week. With this in mind, be prepared for an extended timeline for virtual instruction.”

Crossley said all campuses will be deep cleaned by the end of the day Friday.

Meals will be available for drive-thru pickup from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They can be picked up in the Yerger Middle School bus line.

The Bobcat Clinic on the Hope High School campus will remain open for regular business hours Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

