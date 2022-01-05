Getting Answers
Eviction mitigation program now open to Caddo Parish residents

(Associated Press)
By Rachael Thomas and Destinee Patterson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish’s Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program is now open to residents.

To qualify, residents must have already qualified for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), be potentially facing eviction, and be in need of legal assistance. The program connects residents with free legal assistance to help them navigate potential court proceedings. Residents can contact the program’s legal staff directly. The parish says more attorneys will be added as they join the program.

As of Jan. 5, participating attorneys include:

Jeremy C.L. Babers, The Law Office of Jeremy Babers

  • 318-935-0518

Alonzo Jackson Jr., Alonzo P Jackson Jr., llc

  • 318-779-1587

Thomas D. Mayfield, Mayfield Law Firm

  • 318-222-8500

Click here for more information from the parish.

