Eviction mitigation program now open to Caddo Parish residents

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish’s Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program is now open to residents.

To qualify, residents must have already qualified for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), be potentially facing eviction, and be in need of legal assistance. The program connects residents with free legal assistance to help them navigate potential court proceedings. Residents can contact the program’s legal staff directly. The parish says more attorneys will be added as they join the program.

As of Jan. 5, participating attorneys include:

Jeremy C.L. Babers, The Law Office of Jeremy Babers

318-935-0518

Alonzo Jackson Jr., Alonzo P Jackson Jr., llc

318-779-1587

Thomas D. Mayfield, Mayfield Law Firm

318-222-8500

Click here for more information from the parish.

