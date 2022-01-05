Cold Thursday, then a quick warmup by the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very cold again Thursday, especially when you factor in the wind, so bundle up! These temperatures will warm right back up by this weekend though.

This evening will be mostly calm. There is a cold front moving in, but it will not bring any rain until later during the evening and overnight, so if you are planning on being outdoors, you may want an umbrella, granted it will not be very heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be a little chilly and will cool to the 50s.

Tonight will be something to watch. No severe weather is expected, but instead, there could be a few flakes or light wintry mix. It depends on if there is enough rain moving over the ArkLaTex as the temperatures drop. It will certainly get cold enough, but will there be enough moisture? Regardless, there will not be any accumulation.

Thursday will be back to cold weather, with the clouds slowly clearing away. Any rain will quickly be gone by the mid to late morning hours. The sunshine should come back by the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm up to the mid 40s, however, when you factor in the wind, it will feel more like the 30s all day! You’ll need a jacket again!

Friday will also be a chilly day. Temperatures will warm up to about the 50° mark. There will be more sunshine with no rain; great weather to end the work week!

This weekend will have more rain move in. Another cold front is on its way and will drop temperatures again by next week. During the weekend however, it will still be quite warm. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and up to the lower 70s on Sunday. This cold front will also bring more rain. Saturday have the better chance to see some scattered showers and storms. These should linger well into the overnight hours. Sunday should have more morning showers, then will clear out in the afternoon. I would not cancel any weekend plans.

Once all the rain clears Sunday evening, the clouds will soon follow behind. So Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with few clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back to being seasonable. It will be in the lower to mid 50s. So you may need a jacket at times during the day.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, and an even better rest of the week!

