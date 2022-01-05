Civil service exam scores for SPD chief applicants released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for its next chief, and now, scores from the applicants’ exams are in.

Nine candidates have applied for position; they were tested Dec. 9, 2021. Wayne Smith has been serving as substitute chief since Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August of 2021.

BACKGROUND INFO>>> SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam

The applicants are:

Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)

Sgt. Jason Frazier, SPD Terminal Agency Coordinator (2004-present)

Officer Marcus Hines, SPD (2005-present)

Sgt. Michael Jones, SPD (2000-present)

Marcus Mitchell, former SPD chief administrative assistant (2009-21)

Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD (1980-present)

Sgt. Michael Tyler, SPD (1997-present)

Capt. Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)

Samuel Wyatt, a former Bossier City police sergeant (1993-2009)

The scores from the civil service exam have been approved by officials in Baton Rouge and have been sent to the Shreveport Civil Service Office. Mayor Adrian Perkins has reviewed the scores as well.

SCORES

NAME SCORE LOCATION RANK Dorian Brabham 86 Lafayette Police Department sergeant Jason Frazier 87 Shreveport Police Department sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator Marcus Hines 80 Shreveport Police Department officer Michael Jones 86 Shreveport Police Department sergeant Marcus Mitchell 92 Shreveport Police Department (former) chief administrative assistant (former) Wayne Smith 89 Shreveport Police Department substitute chief Michael Tyler 84 Shreveport Police Department sergeant Kenneth Wall 83 Sulphur Police Department captain Samuel Wyatt 94 Bossier Police Department (former) sergeant (former)

The civil service board says the passing score is 75% and above. Scores are valid for 18 months from the date of approval by the board.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.