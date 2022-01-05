Civil service exam scores for SPD chief applicants released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for its next chief, and now, scores from the applicants’ exams are in.
Nine candidates have applied for position; they were tested Dec. 9, 2021. Wayne Smith has been serving as substitute chief since Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August of 2021.
BACKGROUND INFO>>> SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
The applicants are:
- Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)
- Sgt. Jason Frazier, SPD Terminal Agency Coordinator (2004-present)
- Officer Marcus Hines, SPD (2005-present)
- Sgt. Michael Jones, SPD (2000-present)
- Marcus Mitchell, former SPD chief administrative assistant (2009-21)
- Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD (1980-present)
- Sgt. Michael Tyler, SPD (1997-present)
- Capt. Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)
- Samuel Wyatt, a former Bossier City police sergeant (1993-2009)
The scores from the civil service exam have been approved by officials in Baton Rouge and have been sent to the Shreveport Civil Service Office. Mayor Adrian Perkins has reviewed the scores as well.
SCORES
|NAME
|SCORE
|LOCATION
|RANK
|Dorian Brabham
|86
|Lafayette Police Department
|sergeant
|Jason Frazier
|87
|Shreveport Police Department
|sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator
|Marcus Hines
|80
|Shreveport Police Department
|officer
|Michael Jones
|86
|Shreveport Police Department
|sergeant
|Marcus Mitchell
|92
|Shreveport Police Department (former)
|chief administrative assistant (former)
|Wayne Smith
|89
|Shreveport Police Department
|substitute chief
|Michael Tyler
|84
|Shreveport Police Department
|sergeant
|Kenneth Wall
|83
|Sulphur Police Department
|captain
|Samuel Wyatt
|94
|Bossier Police Department (former)
|sergeant (former)
The civil service board says the passing score is 75% and above. Scores are valid for 18 months from the date of approval by the board.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.