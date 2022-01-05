Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Civil service exam scores for SPD chief applicants released

(KSLA)
By Stacey Cameron and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for its next chief, and now, scores from the applicants’ exams are in.

Nine candidates have applied for position; they were tested Dec. 9, 2021. Wayne Smith has been serving as substitute chief since Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August of 2021.

BACKGROUND INFO>>> SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam

The applicants are:

  • Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)
  • Sgt. Jason Frazier, SPD Terminal Agency Coordinator (2004-present)
  • Officer Marcus Hines, SPD (2005-present)
  • Sgt. Michael Jones, SPD (2000-present)
  • Marcus Mitchell, former SPD chief administrative assistant (2009-21)
  • Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD (1980-present)
  • Sgt. Michael Tyler, SPD (1997-present)
  • Capt. Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)
  • Samuel Wyatt, a former Bossier City police sergeant (1993-2009)

The scores from the civil service exam have been approved by officials in Baton Rouge and have been sent to the Shreveport Civil Service Office. Mayor Adrian Perkins has reviewed the scores as well.

SCORES

NAMESCORELOCATIONRANK
Dorian Brabham86Lafayette Police Departmentsergeant
Jason Frazier87Shreveport Police Departmentsergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator
Marcus Hines80Shreveport Police Departmentofficer
Michael Jones86Shreveport Police Departmentsergeant
Marcus Mitchell92Shreveport Police Department (former)chief administrative assistant (former)
Wayne Smith89Shreveport Police Departmentsubstitute chief
Michael Tyler84Shreveport Police Departmentsergeant
Kenneth Wall83Sulphur Police Departmentcaptain
Samuel Wyatt94Bossier Police Department (former)sergeant (former)

The civil service board says the passing score is 75% and above. Scores are valid for 18 months from the date of approval by the board.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast-food restaurant
Police respond to shooting on 73rd Street.
Man in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting
SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it was sometime around 2:35 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, when the wounded...
Man, teenage son arrested over accidental shooting death of teen’s older brother

Latest News

Infusion centers low on treatments due to increased COVID-19 cases
Investigator in Ronald Greene case submits request for early retirement
Edith Francisco, a fellow church member, greets World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks as he...
Oldest surviving WWII vet dies at 112 in New Orleans
University Laboratory School
BR fourth-grader suspended for refusing to wear mask