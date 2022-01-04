Temperatures are about to go for a bumpy ride!

(KSLA) - Temperatures for the next several days will look more like lottery numbers. They will warm up and then cool back down, only to warm up again. So get ready for a lot of back and forth.

This evening will be nice and clear with no rain around. I have the rain chances down to zero. So if you are heading out this evening, you will need to have a jacket and that’s it. Temperatures will be cooling to the upper 40s after sunset.

Overnight, it will not be as cold. It will still be chilly enough to warrant a jacket in the morning as you head out the door though. Lows will be in the lower 30s along and north of the I-30 corridor. The farther south you go, the warmer it will be. Those areas should have temperatures down to the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be a dry and nice day. There will be a few clouds that build up throughout the day. A cold front will be pushing its way into the ArkLaTex. This will not bring any rain initially. So, that’s why Wednesday will still be dry. I do still expect sunshine at times too. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s, so a little warmer.

Wednesday night will be something to watch. No severe weather is expected, but instead there could be a few flakes or light wintry mix. It depends if there is enough rain moving over the ArkLaTex as the temperatures drop. It will certainly get cold enough, but will there be enough moisture? Regardless, there will not be any accumulation.

Thursday will be back to cold weather with the clouds slowly clearing away. Any rain will quickly be gone by the mid to late morning hours. The sunshine should come back by the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s. You’ll need a jacket again!

Friday will also be a chilly day. Temperatures will warm up to about the 50s degree mark. There will be more sunshine with no rain. Great weather to end the work week!

This weekend will have more rain move in. Another cold front is on its way an will drop temperatures again by next week. During the weekend however, it will still be quite warm. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. This cold front will also bring more rain. Saturday have the better chance to see some showers as well as overnight. Sunday should have more morning showers, then will clear out in the afternoon. I would not cancel any weekend plans.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

