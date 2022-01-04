SWEPCO says it’s ready should another round of crippling winter storms hit the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — No electricity.

No water.

Roads rendered impassable by snow and ice.

Thousands upon thousands of people impacted.

For days on end for most, for weeks for some.

Such were the days during and after the record-breaking, back-to-back winter storms of February 2021.

Should it happen again, SWEPCO says it’s prepared. “We have made a lot of improvements to our system,” spokesman Peter Main said.

“Since then, we increased our power plant winterizations and have taken a lot of steps like enclosing the equipment. Winterizing some of our critical equipment to build and withstand extreme temperatures like we saw.”

There also are steps consumers can take to be prepared. Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers explores how to help ensure your family’s safety.

For instance, SWEPCO suggests getting ahead of storms by putting together an emergency preparedness kit that includes:

Blankets

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Battery-powered radios or televisions

Candles, matches or lighters

Water for drinking and cooking

Camping equipment like sleeping bags, camp stoves and lanterns

Non-perishable food and a manual can opener

Important medicines (prescription and over-the-counter) and medical supplies

Supplies for babies and pets

First aid kit

Masks, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes

Manufacturers’ instructions for your generator (if you have one)

Instructions on how to manually open your garage door













Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.