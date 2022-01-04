Getting Answers
SWEPCO says it’s ready should another round of crippling winter storms hit the ArkLaTex

Here also are steps consumers can take to ensure they’re ready
Back-to-back winter storms blanketed the Shreveport-Bossier City area with snow and ice. stranding motorists on Interstate 20 and leading the power and water outages in February 2021.(LSP)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — No electricity.

No water.

Roads rendered impassable by snow and ice.

Thousands upon thousands of people impacted.

For days on end for most, for weeks for some.

Such were the days during and after the record-breaking, back-to-back winter storms of February 2021.

Should it happen again, SWEPCO says it’s prepared. “We have made a lot of improvements to our system,” spokesman Peter Main said.

“Since then, we increased our power plant winterizations and have taken a lot of steps like enclosing the equipment. Winterizing some of our critical equipment to build and withstand extreme temperatures like we saw.”

There also are steps consumers can take to be prepared. Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers explores how to help ensure your family’s safety.

For instance, SWEPCO suggests getting ahead of storms by putting together an emergency preparedness kit that includes:

  • Blankets
  • Flashlights and fresh batteries
  • Battery-powered radios or televisions
  • Candles, matches or lighters
  • Water for drinking and cooking
  • Camping equipment like sleeping bags, camp stoves and lanterns
  • Non-perishable food and a manual can opener
  • Important medicines (prescription and over-the-counter) and medical supplies
  • Supplies for babies and pets
  • First aid kit
  • Masks, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes
  • Manufacturers’ instructions for your generator (if you have one)
  • Instructions on how to manually open your garage door




